image
Wednesday, January 9th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kylie Jenner and kid Stormi Webster indulge in $63 worth of Sushi! Feel poor yet?

Hollywood

Kylie Jenner and kid Stormi Webster indulge in $63 worth of Sushi! Feel poor yet?

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   January 09 2019, 6.16 pm
back
Entertainmenthollywoodkylie jennerlifestyleNobuStormi WebsterSushi
nextJames Bulger’s parents don’t want a short film on him to be shortlisted in Oscars
ALSO READ

Kylie Jenner gets baby Stormi a mini Lamborghini as a Christmas gift and we are feeling J!

Kylie Jenner shammed for ear-piercing her 5-month-old child

Kylie Jenner flashes daughter Stormi’s shoes collection worth £16000