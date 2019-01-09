Kylie Jenner and kid Stormi Webster indulge in $63 worth of Sushi! Feel poor yet?

What did you eat today? The answer to this question can be as simple as; home cooked food or outside food. But if you ask the same question to Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster, we bet, their answer will not be the same. 11-month Stormi went on a dinner date with momma Kylie and oh-boy if you thought that it’s a bowl of cerelac (for the child), Nah, it isn’t. Instead, the mom and son duo rather binged on some first-class Sushi. Yep, you read that right!

Kylie took to her Instagram account and shared a story which was captioned 'Stormi's first Nobu and sees a sushi dish. While the other babies on the planet eat grocery food, Stormi, who plays in the Kardashian and Jenner's arms, gets the best food available in the world. For the little munchkin a plate of white fish sashimi it was. As per a report in Cosmopolitan, the dish Kylie and Stormi consumed on their dinner date is priced at $63 i.e Rs 4500.

That means each piece of the sushi cost around $7! Umm.. we guess for someone who is the youngest billionaire splurging on $63 on a meal is quite okay for her. But not for us.