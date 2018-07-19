Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott COPY Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg’s iconic pose for GQ!

They say imitation is the best form of flattery. And people behind Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s latest mag cover truly live by that adage. So it’s not only for becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, there’s yet another reason why the youngest Jenner is catching everyone’s attention lately. On the cover of GQ magazine, she poses with her rapper husband and the father of her daughter Stormi.

The magazine cover is surely too hot to handle. But we only wish that it was an original idea. In their very first shoot as a couple, they posed for a series of photographs for the men’s publication. But one look at them is enough to figure out that the photos are quite similar to the 1970s shoot of another popular couple, Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg.

And we have proof. In the below pictures, Birkin is seen straddling Gainsbourg as she wears a backless thong swimsuit. Kylie’s shoot is almost ditto as she shows off her curves in a one piece while Travis, in a pinstripe suit rests his left hand on Kylie’s hip. Without a doubt, the cover photo managed to impress the masses, but when they found out that the photographer took a leaf from the 1970 photoshoot of Birkin and Gainsbourg, it did not go down too well with the audience.

Or did the photographer intentionally recreated the old pics with a present-day twist? Is this a mere coincidence, an inspiration or just fluke, we leave up to the viewers to decide!