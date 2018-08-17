Kylie Jenner birthday extensions are blonde and it cost a bomb

Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash was nothing like that of yours. While we were trying to dodge free loaders on our 21st birthday bash, Kylie invited tons of her friends to be a part of the celebration. You might be living under a rock if you did not witness the crazy pictures from the event. Her larger-than-life pink themed birthday bash was all over the internet as she spared no expense to make it iconic. The party was such a hit that few people did not even last till the end of the night; hello Tammy Hembrow. *giggles*

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:06pm PDT

But hey, the fabulously was not the only reason to grab eyeballs, Kylie’s outfits and long tresses too were centre of attraction. Forget the outfit, the 21-year-old’s bright blonde tresses were truly the highlight of the occasion. But well…well, if you are blown away by Kylie’s blonde stance and are planning to go for something similar, mind you, there is a high price to be paid.

🥂 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

Kylie’s extension artist (because that’s what the elites do these days) spilled the beans to Refinery29 on how much Kylie spent on the hair to go blonde. Violet Teriti revealed that Kylie’s extensions weighed about 400 grams and were made from Slavic hair sourced from Russia. These specific type of locks at this weight are sold from anywhere between $6000 to $8000. WTF…that’s a huge amount man!

But then if you are forgetting it, let us remind you that Kylie is one of the richest in the world, so it wouldn’t have led to a dent in her clutch. *sigh*