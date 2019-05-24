Kylie Jenner breaks down on KUWTK after Jordyn Woods 'f***ed up' with Tristan Thompson

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 3.54 pm May 24 2019, 3.54 pm

The moment Kylie Jenner 'broke down' in the aftermath of the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal will be aired in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A mid-season trailer has shown the moment that Khloe Kardashian and Kylie find out their boyfriend and BFF respectively, had shared a kiss at a house party. The explosive incident tore apart Kylie's friendship with Jordyn and saw Khloe call time on her relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

The moment that the scandal was broken can be heard when Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen tells her over the phone, "I don't even know if I should tell you this." A second voice then says, "Her legs were like in between his legs." Khloe is then seen breaking down in tears as she admits, "I am broken by so many things."

Check out the new KUWTK Trailer here:

Momager Kris Jenner then summed up exactly how the breakdown of Kylie's friendship with Jordyn was like, saying, "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce." Kylie then speaks out for the first time, saying about Jordyn, "She f***ed up." Speaking to Khloe later, Kylie tells her: "Just know I love you." Kim Kardashian later admits that Khloe is not handling the situation very well: "One day, she's just going to explode."

Kylie agrees and is heard saying over the phone, "I look in her eyes, she's just really going through it."