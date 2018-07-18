Kylie Jenner finally admits she got pregnant just one month into her relationship! Read more...

The dynamic couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott recently sizzled on the cover of GQ’s August edition. Opening up about her romance for the first time to the magazine, Kylie went on to say that it started at the Coachella music festival in April last year. The revelations turned surprising when the 20-year-old also mentioned that she got pregnant just one month into her relationship with Travis.

Well, her revelation might not be surprising for those who are aware of a report by UsWeekly back from September 2017 which was the first to speculate on her pregnancy.

“It definitely wasn’t planned. It was added after weighing her options, the star wanted to keep the child as she has such a great support system with her family,” told a source to UsWeekly back then.

Coming back to her GQ interview, Kylie further went to describe the days when she went on a tour with Travis after meeting him but weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav’ then.

"Like, if we were in LA, I feel like it would've been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren't going out as 'Kylie and Trav.' We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us," she said.

Kylie welcomed a baby girl in February this year (2017). Speaking about the same, she told People in an earlier interview, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”