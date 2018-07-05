Kylie Jenner flashes daughter Stormi’s shoes collection worth £16000

Kylie Jenner’s little princess is not walking yet, but her feet seem to be getting the best style treatment.

As the television star’s daughter, Stormi Webster's has a show wardrobe worth £16000 ($22K). And wait we aren’t blabbering here, as there’s a video which serves as a proof and has gone viral.

Have a look at it for yourself:

‘Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers’, the reality star can be heard saying of her 5-month-old in a video shared Tuesday on her Snapchat account, where she shows off Stormi’s substantial shoe collection, including a sweet pair of blush-pink sneakers.

‘Her dad gave her a bunch of vintage shoes,’ Jenner adds of boyfriend Travis Scott, pointing out a pair of pint-sized black, gray and red Air Jordans. ‘So I’m about to see if she likes shoes.’

Must say that being a star kid automatically brings in a lot of pampered-ness by your side. Imagine a 5-month-old kid in the West is having a glorious shoe wardrobe, and our kids don’t even have 5 proper pair of shoes. Anyways that’s not the concern here, enjoy walking in those elite shoes little Webster.