Antara Kashyap August 06 2019, 10.06 am August 06 2019, 10.06 am

Seems like Travis Scott is unconditionally and irrevocably in love with Kylie Jenner! The reality show star, who will turn 22 on August 10, got a very romantic pre-birthday gift from boyfriend Travis Scott. On Tuesday morning, Kylie posted a video showing how the rapper completely covered her house in roses. The whole gesture is super romantic and obviously over the top, but that's just how the Kardashians live like, right? Kylie also shared a note by Travis which said that he was just getting started with the surprises! We wonder how he'd be able to top that one!

In the video posted by Kylie, the beauty mogul is seen exclaiming how crazy the surprise is. We then see her bringing the note on camera. However, the most adorable part of the video is the blink-and-miss cameo by Kylie's daughter Stormi, who is busy playing with the roses. If we look carefully, we can see Stormi showering roses on her own self. Can this family get any cuter?

Check out the post below:

Kylie and Travis were first spotted in public around April 2017, when they were seen holding hands. It has been reported that the couple, who had always been friends because of Scott's history with Kylie's ex-friend Justin Skye, started dating a few months prior to Coachella. On May 2017, Kylie had joined Travis on his world tour, making the relationship public. The couple welcomed their daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. Travis keeps making a regular appearance on her social media. However, it is still unclear if they live together.

View this post on Instagram partners in crime 4 evaaa💗💦🦋👨‍👩‍👧 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Jul 21, 2019 at 2:16pm PDT