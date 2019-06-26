In Com Staff June 26 2019, 5.33 pm June 26 2019, 5.33 pm

Kylie Jenner has hit back at Alex Rodriguez's claim that she bragged about her wealth at the Met Gala. Former professional baseball star Alex, known as A-Rod, said the billionaire 'talked about how rich she was' when he found himself on the same table as Kylie and her sister Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rodriguez, who is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, said: "We had a great table. We had Kylie and Kendall. Kylie was talking about Instagram and her lipstick, and how rich she is."Cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie, 21, has now denied these claims, tweeting: "Umm no I didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones."

With the shock twists of the final series at its height when the Gala was being held, there was no doubt plenty of Game of Thrones drama to discuss. According to Forbes magazine, Jenner is the world's youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics business. She first found fame starring in her family's reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, before capitalizing on her huge social media following to build her own business. The mother of one, who is in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, started her cosmetics line in 2015 with three lip kits.