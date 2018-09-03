Kylie Jenner is 'Stormi' in this neon bikini

Kylie Jenner has come a long way from just being a young reality show star in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The 21-year-old has been blessed on multiple counts this year; be it her being termed the self-made billionaire by Forbes, or her becoming mother to the adorable Stormi, who is the child of Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott. And recently, Kylie took to social media to share some absolutely stormy pictures of hers and Stormi.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 2, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

Isn't she kicking up a storm in that neon bikini? And boy, that perfectly curved a** is surely making us swoon. A rear so carved, sigh! Can imagine how many hours of gruelling in the gym would provide that. Little Stormi herself is no less a diva. Just look at the poser in that small straw hat and onesie. We are totally loving her. Though we could not spot daddy Scott, but it can be fairly assumed that he is the one taking the picture. Just the perfect angles.

Coincidentally, 2nd September was also the day when the star revealed that Kylie Cosmetics would be available on the Ulta Stores, thus taking her range products full speed ahead.

Kylie’s abs are truly making a comeback, much as she promised of late in a Snapchat video of hers.