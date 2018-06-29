Kylie Jenner, Kanye West among TIME's list of 25 most influential people on Internet

The fourth edition of Time’s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet is out and it throws up little surprises. The magazine has ranked the contenders based on their global impact on social media and their overall ability to drive news. Reality star Kylie Jenner and rapper Kanye West are among the top celebs on the. The list was disclosed on TIME’s official Twitter handle.

Kylie Jenner is one of the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram and each of her sponsored post is worth $1 million. Kayne West’s 28 million social media followers keeps him highly in the public eye.

Korean pop act BTS, which made their debut about half a decade ago, also qualified for the list. The seven-member group recently won Top Social Artist at the Billboard Music Awards for the second year in a row, and stands with at least 50 million followers in the social media platforms.

Diamonds singer Rihanna’s name also appeared on the list. One of the key components to Rihanna’s strong social media presence is her ability to pay attention to the conversations on the internet, learn from them and create products or content what people want to see. And the singer listened and responded with her successful makeup line, Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

Among the many others who featured was President of the United States, Donald Trump. He found a place on the list due to his huge presence on the micro-blogging website Twitter.