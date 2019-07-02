Antara Kashyap July 02 2019, 12.01 am July 02 2019, 12.01 am

When three generations of the Kardashian-Jenner clan get together, we get an epic photoshoot! Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she was on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia magazine, along with her mom Kris Jenner and one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. The actor shared three looks where she coordinated with her mother and manager Kris Jenner and one with her daughter. The July/August issue of the magazine talks about how Kylie and Kris created an empire out of themselves and became two of the most influential people in the world.

In the first look revealed by Kylie, she wears a light blue power suit. Kris Jenner wears a beige one and accessorises it with big blue shades. In the other two looks, the three generations of the Jenner family wear leopard printed dresses and skirts with matching shades. Baby Stormi looks adorable with her hair in a top knot in her first ever cover shoot. The little one is already going places! In one of the pictures, Kylie wrote the famous phrase, "Here’s to STRONG WOMEN! May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them."

Check out the photos from Harper's Bazaar Arabia cover shoot below:

View this post on Instagram brb building an empire 👑👑 @harpersbazaararabia A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 1, 2019 at 10:59am PDT