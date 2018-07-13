home/ entertainment/ hollywood
Kylie Jenner shammed for ear-piercing her 5-month-old child

Kylie Jenner shammed for ear-piercing her 5-month-old child

First published: July 13, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Updated: July 13, 2018 07:45 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

The internet is a weird place. One day the world is praising Kylie Jenner for becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, the next day it’s questioning her motherhood skills. Kylie has come under severe criticism for a video she posted on social media of herself with five-month-old daughter Stormi. While the baby looks adorable, the internet had eyes for just one thing.

THIS IS SO CUTE 7/11/18

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on

 

Stormi’s left ear faces the camera and a tiny stud can be seen on her. Fans were furious that Kylie chose to pierce her child’s ear while she’s still an infant. There is a debate over whether her decision was a right now and there are equal supporters on either side. Earlier this month, fans also noticed Khloe Kardashian's newborn, True Thompson appeared to be wearing earrings.

 

Though it’s quite a debated topic around the globe, infant ear-piercing is a common practice in many cultures which includes Latin, Indian, African and Middle Eastern heritage. It’s also seen as a rite of passage, similar to baptism for families of the Catholic faith.

 

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #5-month-old child #ear-piercing #Entertainment #fans #hollywood #internet #kylie jenner #mum-sahmmed #Social Media #Stormi Webster #video

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All