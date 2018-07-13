Kylie Jenner shammed for ear-piercing her 5-month-old child

The internet is a weird place. One day the world is praising Kylie Jenner for becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, the next day it’s questioning her motherhood skills. Kylie has come under severe criticism for a video she posted on social media of herself with five-month-old daughter Stormi. While the baby looks adorable, the internet had eyes for just one thing.

THIS IS SO CUTE 7/11/18 A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Jul 11, 2018 at 5:45pm PDT

Stormi’s left ear faces the camera and a tiny stud can be seen on her. Fans were furious that Kylie chose to pierce her child’s ear while she’s still an infant. There is a debate over whether her decision was a right now and there are equal supporters on either side. Earlier this month, fans also noticed Khloe Kardashian's newborn, True Thompson appeared to be wearing earrings.

Kylie pierced Stormi’s ears. No no no no — Niamh Lalor (@NiamhLalor_) July 12, 2018

Though it’s quite a debated topic around the globe, infant ear-piercing is a common practice in many cultures which includes Latin, Indian, African and Middle Eastern heritage. It’s also seen as a rite of passage, similar to baptism for families of the Catholic faith.