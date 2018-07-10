Kylie Jenner shows off her curvy look with this black dress

Kylie Jenner relies on her stylist Jill Jacobs every time she heads out. On July 9 too, she vouched for Jacobs and boy did she deliver! The internet is abuzz with Jenner’s black halter mini-dress she flaunted at the second season finale party of The Handmaid’s Tale. She completed her look with a Chanel purse, and also brought along her friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou.

Jenner is all over The Handmaid’s Tale, a show which streams on Hulu. She once confessed about her obsession with the show on twitter and expressed that she believes it is something to binge watch. The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel with the same name, released in 1985.

At the event, many of the cast and crew were onstage at a moderated question and answer session, as reported by Dailymail. This was followed by the screening of the 13th episode of the show, titled The Word. It will begin streaming from July 15.

Meanwhile Jenner is all set to launch her summer cosmetics collection on July 13. The collection includes eyeshadow palettes, glitter glosses, liquid lipsticks and also matte lipsticks. Jenner recently revealed the collection on her social media page.