Kylie Jenner tattoos Travis Scott and drops huge hint about a secret wedding

In Com Staff May 06 2019, 10.29 pm May 06 2019, 10.29 pm

Kylie Jenner has further fuelled rumours she's tied the knot with boyfriend of two years Travis Scott in secret, by tattooing the word 'hubby' on to his arm. The permanent reminder of their love was filmed and posted to Instagram by celebrity tattoo artist JonBoy - real name Jonathan Valena. The video, simply titled 'T.S. [heart emoji] K.J,' shows the Kylie Cosmetics mogul inking her partner's bicep. Kylie, 21, can be heard screeching and giggling as she presses the needle on to Travis' skin, but the rapper's huge smile afterwards showed he was pleased with her handiwork.

Kylie and Travis, parents to one-year-old daughter Stormi, are expected to appear at the Met Gala together later this evening. It comes after the pair have spent weeks running up to their second anniversary together dropping hints that they are secretly married. Just last month, Kylie threw an Avengers: Endgame theme party for the Astrowold singer with a very intriguing cake.

T.S.🖤K.J.

The cake read: "Happy Birthday Husband". Kylie also had balloons created which spelt out the same message. While the pair, who share daughter Stormi, have never confirmed their marital status, Kylie was infamously private about her pregnancy, prompting some to suspect she may have wed in secret. And it's not the first time she's hinted they've tied the knot. In late 2017, Kylie posed up a storm on her social media in a huge diamond ring, prompting engagement rumours. The pair first started dating two years ago, after meeting at Coachella. They now live together with their daughter Stormi in LA.

She then sporadically wore the ring throughout 2018, before calling Travis her hubby on social media towards the end of the year.