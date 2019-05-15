Kylie Jenner to start working on Kylie Baby, a clothing line for kids

Debanu Das May 15 2019, 11.56 pm May 15 2019, 11.56 pm

Kylie Jenner wants to get involved in selling kids products. This announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the social media mogul said that she wants to ‘have another baby’ with Travis Scott. With that in mind, Kylie has begun a venture to expand her business empire. The new move will involve making clothes for kids. Jenner’s current portfolio of businesses includes Kylie Cosmetics and the recently launched Kylie Skin.

According to reports, a trademark filed on May 9, notes that the socialite’s baby clothing lineup is likely to be called Kylie Baby or Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner. A report on WWD.com said that the lineup will not just include clothes, but also "bottoms, dresses, footwear, jumpers, sweaters, and scarves". It will also include costumes that kids might use in dress-up plays. Kylie Baby will also have other baby accessories such as bathing and showering products, food, crib sheets and other assorted items. Page Six reported that the initial offering will include items such as “a foaming face wash, vanilla milk toner, walnut face scrub, moisturizer, eye cream and vitamin C serum,” all of which will be going on sale for under $30.

Kylie Jenner wants to be a mum again

This won’t be the first time that Kylie’s family will be working on baby products. Wmagazine reports that Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian had worked on kids clothing in 2017. Kanye West also has his own lineup for kids called Kids Supply. According to WWD, Kylie’s beauty industry had raked in sales worth $360 million in 2018, a figure that rose by nine per cent since 2017. Word has it that Kylie’s brand is also in talks with potential buyers and investors.

Kylie had given birth to her first daughter with Travis in 2018. The child is named Stormi. Recently, the family welcomed the birth of Kim’s fourth child, a boy.