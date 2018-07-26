Kylie Jenner tops the Instagram rich list of 2018, Virat Kohli triumphs on 17th position

After bagging the first position on the Forbes’ list of the richest self-made women in America, Kylie Jenner has smashed another record. Kylie is now on the Instagram rich list! She is one of those celebrities who gets paid a whopping amount to post on her page. Mind you, the amount she charges will leave you stumped! In fact, the 21-year-old has topped the Instagram Rich List 2018 beating Selena Gomez, who bagged the first position last year (2016).

Kylie, who charges $1 million for one sponsored post, has left behind her sister Kim Kardashian as well. While Selena bagged the second position earning $800,000 per post, Kim Kardashian was knocked down to the fourth position with $720,000 per post. And much to our surprise, the list also includes cricketer Virat Kohli, who took the 17th position with $120,000 per post.

Cristiano Ronaldo bagged the third place and Beyonce the fifth, followed by Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, Lionel Messi and Kendall Jenner.

The list is annually put together by Hopper HQ, based on the number of followers, average engagement and posting frequency.

The new mom Kylie, whose cosmetics company was valued by Forbes at $800 million, is expected to stand as the youngest ever self-made billionaire till next year.