Ladies, ring in 20 years of Sex And The City with these 8 dialogues that hold true even now

Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha, the four ladies changed our lives. Sex and The City; a saga of sex, marriage, kids and friendship that began 20 years ago is so relevant even today. The popular American show that gave hope to the hopeless romantic aired its first episode on this day, twenty years back and it is still loved by many.

As we celebrate 20 years of Sex and the City, here's a recap to 8 most iconic dialogues from the comedy drama that will click with every woman on this planet.

1. One for the Shopaholic in you

‘I like my money where I can see it – hanging in my closet.’

2. The bitch that rolls

'I’m not being a bitch. I’m just being myself.'

3. Your friends are your soulmates

Maybe we can be each other’s soul mates. And then we can let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with.’

4. Of the competition with your ex

‘Oh please, there’s always a competition with an ex, it’s called ‘who’ll die miserable?’

5. When the fashionista in you overpowers

'Sometimes, I would buy Vogue instead of dinner. I just felt it fed me more.'

6. The apparent despo women

‘When men attempt bold gestures, generally it’s considered romantic. When women do it, it’s often considered desperate or psycho.'

7. Courtroom vs Engagement

‘In a courtroom, reasonable doubt can get you off for murder. In an engagement, it makes you feel like a bad person.'

8. For the bad-ass in you

I will not be the first one to speak. And if he never calls me again, I’ll always think of him fondly, as an asshole.’