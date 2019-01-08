Lady Gaga basks in her Golden Globes win under the bed sheets with a bowl of cereal!

The Golden Globes 2019 was a big night for singer Lady Gaga. The singer took home the award for Best Original Song for Shallow that left her in tears after the award presenter Taylor Swift announced her name. After the tears, it was time to celebrate and how do you think the singer celebrated her win? Nope, it's not some big shot party we’re talking about. Gaga celebrated it in her own style - in bed with a bowl of Fruity Pebbles and her Golden Globe trophy for company.

It was of course a huge moment for her fiancé Christian Carino as well. Carino posted a picture of Gaga on Instagram, one that shows her under white sheets. She can be seen clutching her Golden Globe trophy even as a bowl of cereal lies just next to her, half eaten. Beside which, there also sits the entire box of the cereal. The grey-scale photograph also sees the singer laughing and covering her face. Carino attached a heart emoji along with the caption. So much success and love...

Speaking of the awards ceremony, all eyes were on the star as she hit the red carpet on her head-turning icy blue dress. Her strapless gown with puffy sleeves had the addition of a long train. She complemented her outfit with Tiffany diamonds and platform heels. But what caught our attention was that the singer dyed her hair to the match her dress and she totally rocked it! A ridiculously marvelous look like this surely couldn’t be carried any better by anyone except Gaga!