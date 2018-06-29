Lady Gaga disobeys gravity as she strolls around New York in sky-high boots

WEST is very much fascinated when it comes to experimenting with fashion. Some might like it bold, while some like it the elegant way. But hey, when we talk about Lady Gaga, her style shenanigans really are the ones which can make any style critic go WOW. Be it she burning the stage with her impressive sass to her redefining style, Lady Gaga is freaking awesome.

And while it’s been a few days since we saw Gaga creating a fashion storm, here she is again...

Oh-boy just look at those heeled boots. Just a glance and we instantly popped up with a thought on how would she have managed to even walk a step in those! But then she being the badass one, nothing can stop her, right?

Here's a closer look at those monster heels. (that's what we would like to call them)

We also see that the sensational star is fan mobbed and how. Wearing a red see-through lace dress and miniature frames, Gaga is killing it like a boss.

Not just this, we here bring to you the man who actually created those poky, huge and heavy boots. And listen fellas... they are made out of wood and weigh five freakin' pounds. Tune into the video below:

Photo credits: The Sun