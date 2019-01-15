Lady Gaga pens a heartwarming good bye note for her dear ‘angel’

American pop star Lady Gaga was in a celebratory mood after winning the Best Actress and Best Song award at the Critics’ Choice 2019. However, in no time, the songstress received shattering news. Lady Gaga had to leave the Awards Ceremony and rush to her horse, Arabella, as she was dying. The A Star Is Born actress took to her social media and shared the devastating news of Arabella’s sad demise.

She also shared an emotional note as a tribute to her angel. In her post, the singer expressed her happiness of winning two awards at the Critics’ Choice alongside Glenn Close. The singer further said she had to leave the show after she learned that ‘dear angel of a horse’, Arabella is dying and she is rushing to bid her goodbye. Lady Gaga also revealed the meaning of Arabella – yield to prayer. Further, she added a beautiful message for Arabella, that read, “Long hikes together, galloping through the canyons. Feeding her cookies. She will forever be a part of me. I am so very sad. But I wish for your pain to end, and the gates of heaven to open for you. I love you. Girl, where do you think you're going?”

Gaga added a beautiful picture along with Arabella. Well, a night full of mixed emotions for the singer.