Lady Gaga’s engagement ring will give you a ‘million’ reasons to feel poor

After months of all the floating rumors and speculations, pop star and actress Lady Gaga confirmed her engagement with talent agent Christian Carino. She made her relationship public by addressing Christian as her fiancé and thanking him in her speech at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration in Los Angeles.

The gossips revolving around her relationship with Christian were doing the rounds since November 2017 when the two were spotted indulging in PDA during Gaga’s performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show and she was also snapped wearing a gorgeous ring on ‘that’ finger, but she hadn’t officially acknowledged her engagement to Christian, until now.

Talking about the ring, its one ravishing piece of jewellery comprising of a huge pink diamond surrounded by small white diamonds. This jaw-dropping ring is worth $400,000. Don't believe us? Well, Andrew Brown, the President of WP Diamonds, told Cosmopolitan that it appears to have a value of roughly $400,000, largely because of its big pink sapphire. Boy, that’s huge and damn, how we feel supremely poor!

Anyway, congratulations to the couple and now we can’t keep calm for their wedding pictures.

On the professional front, Gaga is currently enjoying all the amazing response for her terrific performance in A Star Is Born opposite Bradley Cooper, and the film is doing wonders at the box office!