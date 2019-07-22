Soheib Ahsan July 22 2019, 6.57 pm July 22 2019, 6.57 pm

Lara Dutta has been slipping back in time for her latest role. She has taken upon the role of a popular dancing girl of the 18th century known as Begum Samru. Netflix's Beecham House revolves around John Beecham and his family who have recently moved to Delhi working for the East India Company. Lara Dutta has been donning traditional for the series. Ahead of its finale's release, the actress shared her look from the final episode and it is absolutely beautiful.

Check out Lara Dutta's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi) on Jul 21, 2019 at 2:32pm PDT

Beecham House based on Delhi before the British took over involves fictional as well as non-fictional historical characters. The series was shot in London, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Written and directed by Gurinder Chadha, the series stars Tom Bateman, Lesley Nicol, Lara Dutta, Tisca Chopra and Leo Suter in pivotal roles. Apart from Lara Dutta's Begum Samru, Mughal emperors Shah Alam and Akbar have also been a small part of the series. Although there have not been any announcements, fans are hopeful to see the British series return with a second season. Australian actress Pallavi Sharda speaking to the DigitalSpy had this to say regarding a second season of the series, "Ideally as actors, we would love it to keep it going and going. I know that there have been talks about season two, but I don't know at this point what is happening. We're very hopeful because there's so much scope that we've only just started to navigate in terms of episode 5 and 6, the political side of what's happening."

Watch the trailer of Beecham House below:

On the work front, Lara Dutta has not announced anything yet. She was last seen in the comedy film Welcome to New York. The film did poorly at the box office. Let's hope we get to see her back on the big screen soon in some interesting roles like her role from Beecham House.