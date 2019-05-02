Late Night trailer: Emma Thompson, Mindy Kaling star as new comedy duo

In Com Staff May 02 2019, 11.15 pm May 02 2019, 11.15 pm

We finally have a new trailer for the next big female comedy pairing. Iconic actress Emma Thompson and comedienne Mindy Kaling have teamed up for a brand new comedy from Amazon Studios: Late Night. The film focuses on a talk show host named Katherine Newbury (Thompson) who is on the brink of losing her coveted show.

However, her life will be turned upside down with the help of a new female writer, Molly Patel (Mindy Kaling), that she brings in to save her program. The trailer shows off the pair's attempts to save the late-night talk show and have some comedic banter between the two of them.

Also starring in Late Night is Golden Globe-winner John Lithgow as Walter Newbury, Hannibal star Hugh Dancy, and American Horror Story veteran Denis O'Hare. Late Night premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2019, before Amazon Studios got its hands on distribution rights in the US.

Directed by female director Nisha Ginatra, best known for films Chutney Popcorn and Cosmopolitan, Late Night has received acclaim from critics, with review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes deeming it Fresh and having a consensus that reads: "Smart, timely, and brought to life by a terrific cast, Late Night is a workplace comedy with a lot of heart -- and just as many laughs."

The film releases on June 7