Lawsuit claims Stranger Things storyline is plagiarised, here’s what the makers have to say

Popular web series Stranger Things is a huge success but may be in a bit of trouble. The hit show has come under fire for plagiarism. Filmmaker Charlie Kessler has claimed that the popular web series Stranger Things is based on his short film Montauk and a feature film script titled the Montauk Project. Kessler has claimed that he pitched the idea to the Duffer Brothers, the makers of Stranger Things, when he met them at a festival in 2014. However, the Duffer Brothers have refuted Kessler’s claims calling it “completely meritless.”

On April 4, Kessler had reportedly filed a case against the Duffer Brothers. Reports quoted an attorney for the Duffer Brothers as saying that the lawsuit was an attempt to reap profits from the show.

“Mr Kessler’s claim is completely meritless. He had no connection to the creation or development of Stranger Things. The Duffer Brothers have neither seen Mr Kessler’s short film nor discussed any project with him. This is just an attempt to profit from other people’s creativity and hard work,” Alex Kohner, attorney for the Duffers, said.

The lawsuit claimed that a number of parts of Montauk were close to those of the Netflix show. This included the children having supernatural abilities, a secret military facility carrying out experiments and monsters from another dimension.

According to Kessler, talks between him and the Duffer Brothers went nowhere, but the directors used his idea to create Stranger Things. According to Hindustan Times, the show was initially titled Montauk and was originally set in Montauk, Long Island, but was later changed to Indiana.