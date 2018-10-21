Leaked: Possible Avengers 4 trailer doing the rounds online

The internet is never short of theories and fan fiction when it comes to the Avengers. The film remains untitled and is commonly referred to as Avengers 4. However, a particular video clip has emerged online, and many seem to think that it is the real deal. Prior to the video, a thread on Reddit caught the attention of many, as the person sharing it claimed it to be a leaked transcript of an alleged trailer. Added to the mix, is the belief that the upcoming film may be titled Avengers: Annihilation.

Let’s talk about the leaked trailer first, since that’s the one driving people crazy at the moment. The 38-second clip shows a heavily damaged Infinity Gauntlet, minus the Infinity Stones. The scene then changes to a couple of stone figures. They include Captain America and during that same moment, a voiceover which eerily sounds like Thanos, says, ‘I have all the power and I still achieved nothing.’

There’s a lot of debate surrounding the clip. Though a few fans are behind it, there are others who believe that the voiceover sounded off and that the copyright was set for 2017.

As for the other leak, a Redditor who claims to be a VFX artist, released what appears to be script for an apparent trailer. He claims that the so called trailer begins with the logo of the Avengers and even quoted a Thanos voiceover: ‘My destiny is not yet fulfilled… Greater threats arise to undo the balance I lost everything to achieve… and I…. will not… be undone.’ Besides that, he goes on to describe some of the shots and transcripts of voiceovers.

It is nearly November and thus Marvel fans are on the lookout for any whiff of a trailer. Though many leaks and theories are doing the rounds, we’ll have to take them with a pinch of salt. There’s no word on the exact date that the makers of Avengers 4 plan to release the trailer.