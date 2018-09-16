Lena Dunham slams fat shaming brand with naked protest online

The latest resolve for actor/director Lena Dunham is to ban Revolve from her life. The fashion brand has been accused of fat shaming at the Girl's director would have none of it. In her recent Instagram post, Dunham has said that she would rather be naked than promote fashion brands that promote exclusivity in fashion. She has distanced herself from her collaboration with Revolve. The actress had got together with the label to promote a collection which boasted of insults; however, this jumper which read "being fat is not beautiful it's an excuse" was posted to the website sparking outrage.

Dunham, who doesn't boast a gym body herself was appalled at the jumper and the route that the brand had decided to take. She thus posted a photograph on Instagram of her lying down naked in the shower while sipping on cold coffee.

In the post, Dunham writes, "Hi, don't mind me! Just showering lying down with my Starbucks cup full of La Croix (not sponsored). In response to the sweatshirt debacle of yesterday, I've had some amazing dialogue with other women about representation, reclaiming negativity and size inclusive clothing brands.

"I follow some incredible fashion bloggers/designers who highlight this (not even tagging the models, actors and "influencers" who inspire me in the confidence dept) and have tagged a bunch of my true faves.

"But I want to hear from you! Because for my upcoming TV appearances -- it's going to be a bad fall for those who hate me -- I'll be only repping brands that cater to ALL women...I'd rather go naked than promote exclusivity."

The post has been liked more than a 100,000 times since it was put up 48 hours ago. Her fans have also been suggesting alternate brands for Dunham.