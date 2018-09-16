image
Sunday, September 16th 2018
English
Lena Dunham slams fat shaming brand with naked protest online

Hollywood

Lena Dunham slams fat shaming brand with naked protest online

Sneha MathewSneha Mathew   September 16 2018, 1.45 pm
back
brandfashiongirlsHBOLena DunhamRevolve
nextRapper Lil Wayne opens up about his suicide attempt at the age of 12
ALSO READ

Priyanka Chopra’s goody two shoes are worth a bomb!

Salman Khan’s Being Human gets a brand new store in Canada

Hrithik Roshan shoots for an ad at Mehboob Studios. VIEW PICS