Leonardo DiCaprio, Andy Muschietti target HG Wells’ Time Machine adaptation

The director of the hit film It, Andy Muschietti, is reportedly working on a movie version of HG Wells’ The Time Machine. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way will be the producers for the upcoming film, along with Warner Bros and Paramount Pictures. According to Variety, Muschietti and his sister Barbara wrote a treatment for the film and the former will be directing the project.

The Time Machine is authored by HG Wells and was published in 1895. It follows the exploits of a Victorian age scientist who travels to the future by as many as 802,000 years. The scientist discovered that humanity has split apart into two species, one known as the Eloi, who are lethargic, and the other knowns as the Morlocks. Over the course of events in the story, the scientist gets separated from his time machine and has to get past the Morlocks so that he can return to his own time.

In 1960, the book was adopted by George Pal who had worked on a modern take on Well’s The War o the Worlds, as per a report on Hollywood Reporter. Muschietti is currently on the postproduction work of It: Chapter 2 and is reported to be working on Attack on Titan. His film, It, which is based on a novel by Stephen King, became the biggest grossing horror film of all time, raking $700 million globally.