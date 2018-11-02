image
Friday, November 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Leonardo DiCaprio, Andy Muschietti target HG Wells’ Time Machine adaptation

Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio, Andy Muschietti target HG Wells’ Time Machine adaptation

Debanu DasDebanu Das   November 02 2018, 6.15 pm
back
Any MuschiettiEntertainmentHG WellshollywoodLeonardo DiCaprio
nextGame of Thrones prequel: After Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse ‘GOT’ lucky
ALSO READ

Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan wishes Deepika and Ranveer, avoids Priyanka's wedding

Bharat: Is Katrina Kaif playing the role of a singer or a musician in the film?

Is Ridley Scott working on a Gladiator sequel?