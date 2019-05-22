Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can never have

Niyati Chawla May 22 2019, 4.58 pm May 22 2019, 4.58 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio is not just another actor, but he is The Star. Well, the man is perfect at everything he does, from acting to being a boyfriend. The Titanic star was recently spotted being the best Instagram boyfriend, patiently clicking pictures of his 21-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone. On Tuesday, she joined the 44-year-old Oscar winner at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of his latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Camilia arrived at the Cannes red carpet, solo, dressed in a Miu-Miu strapless gown, looking like a vision, while Leo chose to being clicked with his co-stars, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and director, Quentin Tarantino. It is safe to say the best pair award at the moment goes to Leo and Brad, who stuck by each other throughout the red carpet and looked absolutely dashing. Being cheesy or what not, these men sure age like fine wine.

Leonardo DiCaprio being the perfect instagram boyfriend taking photos of his girlfriend during their lunch date in Cannes (2019) pic.twitter.com/SUQ3vGvA6k — Leo Doing Things (@LeoActivities) May 20, 2019

Camila Morrone was at the Cannes to promote her latest film on Saturday evening, Mickey and The Bear, in which she plays a teenager. It is one of the nine movies which has received a slot in the Cannes Acid section.

Leonardo DiCaprio now knows: You either die a hero or live long enough to become an Instagram boyfriend pic.twitter.com/rKb9REAcjN — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) May 19, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio taking pics of his girlfriend 😭 the canon is being written before our eyes pic.twitter.com/vdhOwWVNhP — rachel seville tashjian (@theprophetpizza) May 20, 2019

When you might feel that a 21-year-old actress is too young for him, here's a funny stat showing his dating history. Twitter sure has its own fun.

Leonardo leaves no room for aging girlfriends pic.twitter.com/p73eC2XILJ — Quillan Gornt (@QGornt) May 15, 2019

Leonardo and Camila, were snapped outside Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, where Leo was seen playing a fashion photographer to his girlfriend. The actress also showcased playful poses in her full sleeved polka dot dress. DiCaprio sure knows how to woo his women, be it on the screen when he pretended to sketch, Kate, or in real life, putting his phone to full use.

The couple first sparked rumours of being together in December 2017, following that, months later they were seen together at Coachella. The pair have been dating for over a year. Leonardo’s movie, Once Upon a time in Hollywood has been garnering excellent reviews at the Cannes film festival. All we have to do is wait till August 9 for the movie to hit our screens.