Antara Kashyap June 26 2019, 9.52 am June 26 2019, 9.52 am

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is known for playing a range of versatile roles in movies such as Titanic, The Great Gatsby, Inception and Revenant. DiCaprio is also a champion philanthropist and is passionate about environmental protection and climate change. Leo may be one of the most influential actors in Hollywood, but that did not save him from becoming the victim of a meme-fest. The 44-year-old actor, on Tuesday, got smacked right in his face by a volleyball and the moment inspired his loyal fans to get their creative juices flowing.

The actor was spotted at a Malibu beach with a couple of Hollywood friends including singer Robin Thicke and his fiancee April Love Geary. The actor is an avid volleyballer and has been spotted at beaches playing the game on several occasions by the paparazzi and his fans. Leo's choice of baseball fandom has also inspired a large chunk of these memes. He is a fan of the US baseball team, Mets, which was originally a top team and has been faring poorly over several years now. Fans call this the Mets' Curse and DiCaprio's incident proves to his fans that nobody has ever escaped it.

Check out some of the hilarious memes Leonardo DiCaprio inspired by taking a ball to his face:

A pretty accurate portrayal of the Met’s season. #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/hoaTCMSNzW — Theo Epstein (@iamtheoepstein) June 26, 2019

Oscar voters from 1993-2015 pic.twitter.com/dchBDE5k0Z — Abe Froman 💡🎥🎬 (@FiveStarFlicks) June 25, 2019

I would like an investigation into Leo's volleyball skills. https://t.co/cwq8Z2zrXj — Kelly McLaughlin (@kelmclaugh) June 25, 2019

In a Mets hat. This can’t be coincidence. https://t.co/0LtUZukLmJ — ESCN (@SeizeNotes) June 25, 2019

Here’s a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio getting hit in the face by a volleyball that I just thought I really should put out there for whoever else needs it #Tubthumping pic.twitter.com/DRKB72mrAn — Vilvaraja (@vilvaraja) June 25, 2019

There is no doubt that Twitter will jump at any occasion and make hilarious memes out of it. Leo has had his share of meme-able moments over the years. He has often been trolled for not getting an Oscar till 2015, despite getting nominated several times. And when he did finally win an Oscar, fans made memes by comparing him to the bear in the movie.

Leonardo DiCaprio recently released a documentary called Ice On Fire on HBO. The actor produced and narrated the documentary about the cutting-edge technology that has the ability to reverse the effects of climate change. Leo will be next seen in Quentin Tarantino's next film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, along with Brad Pitt and Margo Robbie. The film is slated to release on July 26, 2020.