Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 12.16 am June 11 2019, 12.16 am

Leonardo DiCaprio is an outspoken environmental activist. When he finally won an Oscar for The Revenant, he dedicated most of his speech towards the cause of the environment. Leo took this cause forward when he produced Ice on Fire, a documentary about the potential extinction caused by arctic methane release and the newly developed technologies that could reverse global warming. The documentary premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. It is directed by Leila Conners and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, George DiCaprio and Matthew Schmid. Narrated by Leo, it is an eye-opening documentary about the adversity of the climate crisis that leaves one with the hope that the worst effects of global warming can actually be reversed.

Check out Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post where he announces the premiere of Ice on Fire on HBO :

The two minute long promo of Ice on Fire features HD shots of ice caps and seas juxtaposed with Caprio's narration. The trailer features environmental scientists and activists who talk about how climate change was supposed to be a slow killer but it is right here, way before anticipated. The trailer also gives information about technology that can actually extract carbon out of the atmosphere and deposit them into the soil to form rocks. There are other methods mentioned as well, such as protecting mangroves and other marine plants that can absorb carbons in the atmosphere. The promo ends with a scientist saying that whatever we can do can change the world, and hence we should do it.