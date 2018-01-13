Leonardo DiCaprio to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Charles Manson movie

Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming movie is about the Manson Family murders and according to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been signed on to star in it. A plot synopsis that was revealed said the film is apparently set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969 and focuses on a male TV actor who’s had one hit series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. The actor’s sidekick, who’s also his stunt double, is looking to do the same thing. The horrific murder of actress Sharon Tate along with four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story.
Besides DiCaprio, the veteran director is said to be after Margot Robbie to play the role of Sharon Tate. Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise are reportedly in consideration for roles in the film. DiCaprio and Tarantino previously worked together for 2012’s Django Unchanged.
Sony is considering beginning production for the film by the middle of 2018. According to reports, the company might be working on a budget of around $100 million. An estimated release date is set for August 9, 2019, which is the 50th anniversary of Tate murders.
Besides the Manson movie, Tarantino is also ready to direct an R-rated Star Trek movie that is currently being written by Mark L Smith. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio who is rumoured to be dating a 20 year old Argentinian model Camila Morrone was recently at a fund raiser where he bid $80,000 on a painting during a live auction. The Oscar winner is currently attached to a Theodore Roosevelt biopic from Martin Scorsese and an adaptation of true crime novel The Black Hand.