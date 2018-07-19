Let’s put a smile on that face: The Dark Knight to be back on the big screen!

It has been ten years since the release of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. The film was a massive hit and the fans still go gaga over it. And as it marks a decade since its release, Warner Bros. Pictures are up and about with some special plans. In the words of Joker, “Let’s put a smile on that face.” In this case, a big glee on the faces of all the fans. The makers plan to re-release the film four select IMAX theatres to celebrate its anniversary. According to Variety, the film will be screened in four select theatres in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Toronto, for one week, starting August 24.

Nolan, along with filmmaker Wally Pfister led the way when it came to using IMAX’s 70mm photography. The Dark Knight was the first big feature film to make use of IMAX cameras. Before working on The Dark Knight, Nolan had experimented with the possibilities of the format and had digitally remastered Batman Begins, increasing its resolution.

After Nolan, other films such as Transformer: Revenge of the Fallen, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Wars: The force Awakens followed suit.

If you’re planning to watch The Dark Knight once more, then mark July 20 on your calendars, as that’s when the tickets go on sale. According to Polygon, the four movie theatres, offer true IMAX screens, and are equipped with IMAX with laser, which utilizes a pair of 4K DLP laser projectors for brighter and shaper image than traditional IMAX projections.

The Dark Knight became the fourth film to cross the $1 billion mark at the time of its launch in July 18, 2008. The film got nominated for eight Academy Awards and won two of them.