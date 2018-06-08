LGBTQ pride month special: Hollywood stars who have come out of the closet (so far) in 2018

It is the month of June, and apart from the heavy rains, it is the pride month for the LGBTQ people. And that is the reason why we are here to introduce you to a few celebrities down Hollywood, who have already flashed their rainbow.

So the list goes like this…

Lee Pace

After initially feeling at a loss for the right words when a reporter asked about his sexuality, Lee Pace came out in a statement via Twitter, saying, "As a member of the queer community, I understand the importance of living openly, being counted, and happily owning who I am. That's how I've always lived my life just as it's been important to me to portray queer characters with dignity for my entire career.'

Joey Pollari publicly came out to The Advocate while promoting the gay coming-of-age story 'Love, Simon,' in which he plays Simon's potential love interest Lyle. He said, "I think all my friends and family knew on some level. I think maybe two people were shocked. The only part that was difficult was me coming out to myself. And I think that is the most difficult coming out."

Alyson Stone

Alyson Stoner penned a letter in Teen Vogue stating, "I, Alyson, am attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways. I can love people of every gender identity and expression. It is the soul that captivates me. It is the love we can build and the goodness we can contribute to the world by supporting each other's best journeys."

Abbi Jacobson

Abbi Jacobson of Broad City dates both boys and broads. "I kind of go both ways; I date men and women. They have to be funny, doing something they love," she told Vanity Fair.

Ronan Farrow

Ronan Farrow came out in a speech to The Point Foundation, the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students, as he an accepted an award. He said, "Being a part of the LGBT community ... which recognized that reporting I was doing early on and elevated it, and has been such a stalwart source of support through the sexual assault reporting I did, involving survivors who felt equally invisible ... that has been an incredible source of strength for me."

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae came out as pansexual earlier this year, saying, "Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women - I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf--ker. I read about pansexuality and was like, 'Oh, these are things that I identify with too.' I'm open to learning more about who I am."

Anne-Marie

Singer Anne-Marie came out this April - well, kind of. The singer isn't quick to label herself, saying, "I've never ever just been attracted to men. I've never just been attracted to women. I've never felt the need to tell anyone that I'm bisexual. I don't feel like I am. I just feel like I'm attracted to who I like. I honestly feel like everyone is like that."

Rita Ora

Rita Ora had people guessing when she released her song "Girls." But she officially confirmed her orientation when she told Twitter, "Girls was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey."

Lastly on a much frank note, coming out as an openly GAY person is not a cakewalk. It needs GUTS, and they have it!