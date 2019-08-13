Social media has lately been flooded with chatter surrounding Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. It was recently revealed that the two had decided to end their marriage after eight months. Despite this being true there had not been any official statements given by either of the two. On Tuesday, Liam Hemsworth opened up on the split in an Instagram post. In the post, he confirmed their split and wished Miley the best for her future. Following this, he also added that the matter was a personal one and so he would not be speaking to any media outlet on the matter.
Check out Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward. This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Ray Cyrus first met on the sets of a romantic drama film titled The Last Song. They soon became romantically invested in each other and began an on and off relationship. Throughout the course of this relationship, they got engaged twice before finally tying the knot on December 2018. In June 2019 the two celebrated 10 years of having met. In her Instagram story, Miley while wishing Liam took a dig at media outlets for speculating that the two were splitting. Well, it seems their relationship has hit the off switch afterall, again.
As of now, Miley is vacationing in Italy. She had revealed in an Instagram post that she successfully climbed The Dolomites mountain range. In the post, she also talked about how change is inevitable and that it takes time. Many fans speculated this to be a hint towards the split and possibly the reasons behind it.
Check out Miley Cyrus' Instagram post below:
View this post on Instagram
Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of , which was once under water , connected with Africa , change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙
A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on
Apart from this Miley has also been working on an album that is expected to release sometime this year. The album's title is She is Miley Cyrus. Liam, on the other hand, is working on a film titled Arkansas and is also set to play the lead in an untitled thriller television series. Release dates for both of these are yet to be revealed.Read More