Soheib Ahsan August 13 2019, 2.42 pm August 13 2019, 2.42 pm

Social media has lately been flooded with chatter surrounding Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. It was recently revealed that the two had decided to end their marriage after eight months. Despite this being true there had not been any official statements given by either of the two. On Tuesday, Liam Hemsworth opened up on the split in an Instagram post. In the post, he confirmed their split and wished Miley the best for her future. Following this, he also added that the matter was a personal one and so he would not be speaking to any media outlet on the matter.

Check out Liam Hemsworth's Instagram post:

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Ray Cyrus first met on the sets of a romantic drama film titled The Last Song. They soon became romantically invested in each other and began an on and off relationship. Throughout the course of this relationship, they got engaged twice before finally tying the knot on December 2018. In June 2019 the two celebrated 10 years of having met. In her Instagram story, Miley while wishing Liam took a dig at media outlets for speculating that the two were splitting. Well, it seems their relationship has hit the off switch afterall, again.

As of now, Miley is vacationing in Italy. She had revealed in an Instagram post that she successfully climbed The Dolomites mountain range. In the post, she also talked about how change is inevitable and that it takes time. Many fans speculated this to be a hint towards the split and possibly the reasons behind it.

Check out Miley Cyrus' Instagram post below: