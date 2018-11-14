Liam Hemsworth shares pictures of devastated Malibu home, urges fans for support

California recently suffered a major tragedy. In Southern California near Los Angeles, the Woolsey Fire that broke out a few days back turned out to be the most destructive calamity on record. Residences of a number of Hollywood and television stars have been shattered in the wildfire. Liam Hemsworth, whose Malibu home is in shambles due to the incident, recently shared heartbreaking pictures of the same.

The actor took to social media to urge fans to help those affected in the disaster, giving an insight into the current situation in Malibu. He also thanked the ‘hero firefighters’ around California.

On Tuesday, Liam and his wife Miley Cyrus announced that they were donating $693,000 to the Malibu Foundation, a charity supporting emergency fire relief and rebuilding efforts following the Woolsey fire in Southern California.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others,” stated a representative for Cyrus to the Associated Press.

Besides Hemsworth and Cyrus, other celebrities who lost their properties include Gerard Butler, Camille Grammer Meyer, Scott Derrickson among others.