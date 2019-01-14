image
Monday, January 14th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Liam Hemsworth's birthday: Wifey Miley Cyrus pens letter, brother Chris Hemsworth embarrasses him

Hollywood

Liam Hemsworth's birthday: Wifey Miley Cyrus pens letter, brother Chris Hemsworth embarrasses him

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 14 2019, 3.26 pm
back
BirthdaycelebritiesEntertainmenthollywoodLiam HemsworthMiley Cyrus
nextGame Of Thrones teaser: John Snow, Sansa Stark, Arya Stark ready to face the fright, premiere date out
ALSO READ

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirm their marriage after years of courtship

Miley Cyrus confirms Liam Hemsworth is ‘Worth’ every penny in bed

Miley Cyrus sends the internet into a tizzy with her explosive SNL outfit