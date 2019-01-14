Liam Hemsworth's birthday: Wifey Miley Cyrus pens letter, brother Chris Hemsworth embarrasses him

Celebrity couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth deserve applause for pulling off their wedding in secret. The pair tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony at Cyrus’ home in Tennessee, US on December 23, leaving us completely surprised. On Monday, the newlywed actor Liam turned 29 and wife Miley Cyrus made his day special in the most endearing way possible. Taking to social media, the singer decided to pen an open letter to her husband.

In her lengthy Instagram post, the singer penned down every little thing she admires about her husband. The 26-year-old wrote about how her ‘favourite dude’ is ‘never too proud to ask for help’ and joked about how she loves his dirty socks on the floor. She also praised the way he looks at her, their family, friends and everything around them and went on to refer him as her boyfriend. She quickly then corrected herself later saying, “oh em gee I almost forgot you’re my friggen husband now”. Her post also includes the activities that the couple share- from attending parties to having Chinese food after a night of drinking and brushing their teeth in the morning.

In another post, Miley also put up a hilarious video of Liam jamming to ‘One Way Ticket’.

View this post on Instagram HBD @liamhemsworth ❤️ A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2019 at 7:59pm PST

Liam’s brother Chris Hemsworth too wished the star, but in a rather humorous way. Check it out!

Liam and Miley got engaged in the year 2012 and finally tied the knot in 2016.