Liam Neeson says there’s a “bit of a witch hunt in Hollywood”

Hollywood actor Liam Neeson has come out in defense, albeit reluctantly, of some of the big names in Hollywood accused of sexual misconduct. The Schindler’s list star has said that there’s a “bit of a witch hunt” in Hollywood where even small things are appropriated to a case of sexual harassment. The 65-year-old actor revealed this in an interview with Irish channel RTE's The Late Late Show.

When asked about what he thinks of the revolution that has spurred in Hollywood, Neeson replied, “Yes, there’s a bit of a witch hunt happening.”

“There's some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl's knee or something and suddenly they're being dropped from their program or something,” the actor added.

While responding to the allegations against Harvey Weisnstein and Kevin Spacey, Leeson seemed convinced that those two were in fact guilty. However, when the interviewer mentioned the name of Dustin Hoffman, Leeson said that he was “on the fence” with that one.

Leeson explained, “Because when you're doing a play and you're with your family — other actors, technicians, you do silly things, you do silly things, and it becomes kind of superstitious — if you don't do it every night, you think it's going jinx the show. I think Dustin Hoffman was...I'm not saying I've done similar things like with what he did, you know, he apparently touched another girl's breasts and stuff, but it's childhood stuff.”

In 2017, Actress Anna Graham Hunter accused Hoffman of groping her and making inappropriate comments when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 TV movie Death Of A Salesman. Dustin was one of the lead actors of the movie.

Talking of the #MeToo movement, Neeson said, "There is a movement happening and it's healthy and it's across every industry. The focus seems to be on Hollywood at the minute, but it's across every industry."