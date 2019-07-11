Mirror July 11 2019, 3.55 pm July 11 2019, 3.55 pm

Liam Payne 's fans were left with their jaws on the floor when he posed completely naked. The One Direction star revealed his pert bottom in the cheeky snap taken by photographer Mert Alas. In the picture, a totally nude Liam, 25, sits on a balcony in a director's chair with Mert's name embroidered on the back of it. Without a stitch of clothing to maintain his modesty, Liam strikes a sultry pose as he stares directly into the lens. He props one elbow on the arm of the chair as he looks back over his shoulder at Mert. His tattooed arms and bulging muscles are put firmly in the frame, as is his sculpted torso and pert bum.

View this post on Instagram get of my chair @liampayne 😀 #berlin #comingsoon A post shared by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:01am PDT

"get of my chair @liampayne," Mert jokes as he shared it on Instagram. He added the hashtags "#berlin" and "#comingsoon", teasing fans that there could be more pictures just like this on the way very soon. Liam, who shares two-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl, drove fans wild with the picture. One asked, "Who's guilty of saving this?" "I couldn't resist to zoom," said another cheeky fan. Another besotted fan commented, "Holy God above" And one shocked fan said, "Wtf have I just seen". It comes after Cheryl hinted baby Bear could follow in his parents' musical footsteps.