Antara Kashyap August 14 2019, 12.13 pm August 14 2019, 12.13 pm

Youtube sensation Lilly Singh is one of the most celebrated artists in Hollywood. Lilly who is a Canadian of Indian origin, first started making videos in 2010, after battling depression. Singh, who became popular as Superwoman, has 14 million followers on Youtube today. The Youtubers comedy videos have also landed her world tours, her own clothing line, movies, television appearances, music videos and her own late-night talk show. Lilly Singh will be the first female person of colour who will be hosting a late-night talk show on USA's primetime television called A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC. In a new Instagram post, The Youtuber declared that she is now giving up her iconic identity as Superwoman and embracing her own name Lilly as she feels like she has grown into a person which embodies the latter.

Taking to Instagram, Lilly Singh reintroduced herself, saying that her transformation from 'iisuperwomanii' to 'lilly', is not just a mere case on Instagram handles but her growth in life. The Youtuber who took up the name Superwoman, based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, said that she is at the phase of her life when she has now grown to embrace her fully authentic self. Lilly revealed that she had no idea being a Youtuber would pan out as a full career and at that point of her life, Superwoman felt right. Hence the change in the Instagram username felt right.

Check out the post below: