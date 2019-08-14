Youtube sensation Lilly Singh is one of the most celebrated artists in Hollywood. Lilly who is a Canadian of Indian origin, first started making videos in 2010, after battling depression. Singh, who became popular as Superwoman, has 14 million followers on Youtube today. The Youtubers comedy videos have also landed her world tours, her own clothing line, movies, television appearances, music videos and her own late-night talk show. Lilly Singh will be the first female person of colour who will be hosting a late-night talk show on USA's primetime television called A Little Late With Lilly Singh on NBC. In a new Instagram post, The Youtuber declared that she is now giving up her iconic identity as Superwoman and embracing her own name Lilly as she feels like she has grown into a person which embodies the latter.
Taking to Instagram, Lilly Singh reintroduced herself, saying that her transformation from 'iisuperwomanii' to 'lilly', is not just a mere case on Instagram handles but her growth in life. The Youtuber who took up the name Superwoman, based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, said that she is at the phase of her life when she has now grown to embrace her fully authentic self. Lilly revealed that she had no idea being a Youtuber would pan out as a full career and at that point of her life, Superwoman felt right. Hence the change in the Instagram username felt right.
Check out the post below:
Allow me to reintroduce myself. My name is @Lilly. ••••••• Nine years ago I decided to make a YouTube channel and thought nothing of it. I didn’t think it would alter my life path, turn into a career and to be honest I didn’t even think I’d upload more than five videos. When prompted to choose a username I instinctively typed Superwoman because it had been my MSN messenger screen name (shoutouts millennials). Based on a song by Lil Mo and Fabulous, I used to call myself Superwoman growing up because like any kid I wanted so badly to deal with life’s obstacles like a hero. As I grew up, I held on to this belief that everyone could be their own superhero. Until this day I truly believe that we have all the tools we need to be our own saving grace. It’s been heartwarming and empowering to hear people address me as Superwoman, a name I worked so hard to live up to. But today as I type this, as the person I’ve grown into, I feel even more empowered by the name Lilly. Lilly has become an even bigger hero than Superwoman on this journey through my life. Lilly encompasses everything it took to get to where I am... and it’s a place I’m proud to be. And so at this time, it feels right to give thanks to the moniker Superwoman and to lay the cape to rest. Today my biggest and best super powers lay within Lilly and thus Lilly I shall be. Aka new handle is @Lilly. Wooop! Woop! Holla atcha girlllll 💃🏽💪🏽❤️
Lilly Singh's A Little Late with Lilly Singh will premier on September 16, 2019.Read More