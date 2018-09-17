Lily Allen recounts sexual assault, throws light on harrowing night

The recent #MeToo movement helped scores of women in the West speak up about their most scary and disturbing sexual harassment encounters. Now, English singer-songwriter Lily Allen is the latest to join the list of celebs to open up on her harrowing incident, one in which she was sexually assaulted by a record industry executive.

In an interview with Guardian Weekend magazine, the Brit Award winner threw light on the disturbing night without naming the man in question. “I woke up at 5am because I could feel someone next to me pressing their naked body against my back. I was naked, too. I could feel someone trying to put their penis inside my vagina and slapping my arse as if I were a stripper in a club. I moved away as quickly as possible and jumped out of the bed, full of alarm … I found my clothes quickly … and ran out of his room and into my own,” says Allen.

She further went on to say how she blamed herself for being too drunk and for not reporting his misbehaviour as he had more power and money than her and she was scared to be labelled ‘hysterical’ and a ‘difficult woman’. “I felt betrayed. I felt shame. I felt anger. I felt confused,” she added. Post returning to London, she consulted a lawyer and got an affidavit signed to document the happenings as she says, “I wanted it on record that I’d been sexually abused by someone I worked with.”

Her own experiences have taught her a lot and she only hopes that the coming generation won’t be as accepting of predatory behavior.