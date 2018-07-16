Lily James won't be a part of Downton Abbey movie – here’s why

Fans of the hit period drama, Downtown Abbey were over the moon when it was confirmed that the series was being made into a movie, and the producers have said that the entire original cast will be taking part in the film adaptation. However, Lily James has revealed that she won’t be reprising her role as Lady Rose MacClare.

“I spoke to Laura [Carmichael] not long ago and was texting Michelle [Dockery] about Love Island and it’s going to be really exciting. And the whole gang is coming back,” Lily told People. She said it wasn’t her busy schedule that is causing her character to miss the reunion.

“My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back,” she continued. “I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie, it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline. There was no space for Rose.” She further added.

Filming for the movie is scheduled to kick off later this summer, three years after it left the small screen following a five-year successful run; ready for a 2019 release.

But for Lily, we really feel sad that she is no more part of the flick. Nevertheless, maybe better opportunity awaits the actress.