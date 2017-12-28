Lindsay Lohan owes more than $100,000 in taxes

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan owes $100,710.55 in taxes to the US government for the years 2010, 2014 and 2015, reports people.com. During that period, the actress played a role in the Danny Trejo action movie Machete and appeared for a cameo on an episode of 2 Broke Girls. She had also appeared in the reality series called Lindsay.

According to the Blast, the 31-year-old actress initiated a probe on her business team's dealings to find out why taxes in the years 2010, 2014 and 2015 went unpaid, leading to a debt of $100,710.55 to the state treasury.

Celebrities using managers and financial advisors to handle their financial assets is not uncommon in Hollywood, and many entertainers rarely track their cheques.

Lohan has been living the life of a socialite overseas in locales such as London and Dubai.

Lohan is viewed as 'kind of like Paris Hilton' in Dubai, a source told People, adding that 'she’s oddly very popular there. 'She has a bunch of girlfriends and she has a place now,' the source said. 'She has become a lady who lunches with all these women who have businesses. It’s taken her time to get used to the lifestyle, but she likes it now.'

The source further told People that Lohan enjoys that she doesn't 'have to be scrutinized every second' as she spends her time in Dubai.