Lindsay Lohan wears hijab at London Fashion Week, sparking social media debate

Rumour mills have been churning stories for a while now that claimed that actor Lindsay Lohan has converted to Islam. Those rumours may well be true as the American socialite was seen wearing a hijab at the recent London Fashion Week. Images of her in the conservative attire have been trending online. Lohan, who lives in Dubai now, posted a live Instagram video in which she was learning to tie a hijab. “I think it needs (to be) a little bit more tighter in the (back). I don’t want it to come off and show too much,” she said.

In April 2016, it was reported that Lohan was studying Islam after she was spotted carrying a copy of the Quran. Ironically, the actress was once considered a sex symbol. Speaking to the BBC about her new avatar, Lohan said, “Fashion doesn’t always have to be so naked and can be adventurous and still beautiful, with a strong group of women behind it.”

Lohan, originally from Cold Spring Harbor in New York, has occasionally worn a hijab publicly. She previously made headlines for wearing a ‘burkini’ on a beach and quoted the Quran on a Kuwaiti talk show. A recent picture on her Instagram however showed her wearing a swimsuit met with criticism from the conservatives.

Reportedly, Lohan also wore halal makeup to the event. According to a post by halal makeup retailer Hawa Cosmetics, Lohan told them how she’s into halal cosmetics and what she’s actually wearing on her face today was all halal.

Lohan’s choice of clothing met with mixed reactions on social media. Some believed it was Lindsay’s choice to dress the way she likes even as others couldn’t keep clam. One person on Twitter commented, “It amazes me how the western civilization sees wearing the hijab as an act of liberation and empowerment while women in Iran are removing their hijabs off as a protest, meaning the hijab is actually a sign of oppression in muslim countries.”

Another person replied to the BBC’s tweet by saying, “Since when did promoting oppressive articles of clothing become a thing? Especially when women take off their hijab’s in protest... seems counter-productive...”

Here are a few more reactions of Lohan’s latest avatar.

@lindsaylohan is getting fitted for a hijab on her insta live right now and I am LIVING #Traditional — Evan ☕️Black🥚White (@EvBenjamin) February 17, 2018

Lindsay Lohan flaunting Hijab at fashion show is BEAUTIFUL! — Saira Ali (@ImSairaAli) February 19, 2018

Lindsay Lohan is a grown woman, it is her choice to wear a Hijab. Appalled by the fact that many people are sending her hate messages and even death threats because of this! Repulsive behaviour... — Khan (@KhanEnterprise0) February 19, 2018

It amazes me how the western civilisation sees wearing the hijab as an act of liberation and empowerment while women in Iran are taking the hijab off as a protest, meaning the hijab is actually a sign of oppression in muslim countries.@DouglasKMurray — Tom Livne (@countertommy) February 19, 2018

On one side of world Women are being abducted or Killed 4 protesting against Hijab & Burqa and then there is this Mean Girl @lindsaylohan who is Glorifying this Sign of Oppression as 'Tradition' repeatedly in her Insta live Video I'm wondering why she has Accepted Islam?😑 pic.twitter.com/lr2JVaq7uB — Bane 🇮🇳 🚩😏 (@the_hound_o0) February 17, 2018