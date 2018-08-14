Linsday Lohan says ‘sorry’ for her comments on the #MeToo movement

Lindsay Lohan apologised for a string of comments that she had made on the #MeToo movement during an interview with The Times. The Mean Girls star had said that women head to the police ‘for the attention,’ adding that she, herself, did not face any negative experiences in Hollywood. The #MeToo movement had begun in the wake of several Hollywood actors opening up about being sexually abused by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Following that interview, Lindsay told People: “I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent. I'm sorry for any pain I may have caused. I feel very strongly about the #MeToo movement and have the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences.”

At the interview with Times, Lohan admitted that she cannot speak for something that she did not live through. "I'm going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women,” she had said.

The #MeToo movement had begun as a protest against sexual harassment at the workplace, especially in Hollywood. As the campaign picked up steam, women from various walks of life opened up about their horror stories.