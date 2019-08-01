Soheib Ahsan August 01 2019, 1.14 pm August 01 2019, 1.14 pm

It takes a talented person a handful of films to prove that they are good entertainers. This statement perfectly describes Lupita Nyong'o. The actress has appeared on the big screen in less than ten films and has a massive fan base. The trailer for her latest horror comedy film Little Monsters suggests that the base will soon be growing. In it, she plays a school teacher trying to save and defend her students from a zombie outbreak. The trailer showcases the different ways she tries to hide the truth from her students to avoid scaring them.

The 2 minutes 43 seconds trailer starts off with a look at the kind of zombies the characters will be dealing with. They come off as the most typical ordinary zombies who move slowly and make a lot of noise as they do. Then we are introduced to Lupita Nyong'o and her students who are setting out on a field trip unaware of the zombie outbreak. Trouble starts when Lupita comes face to face with one of the zombies but chooses to tell the kids that the undead are fake and part of a game. Throughout the trailer, Lupita can be seen killing zombies while keeping the kids safe. At one point she can also be seen lying to the students telling them that the zombie blood she is covered in is actually just jam.

The trailer introduces us to an unusual kind of comedy film which promises to be a sweet ride. What is evident is that the film's comedy aspect majorly depends on the innocense and the gullibility of the young students. Nevertheless, a good film also depends on a satisfying climax. Whether the film gives us a worthy conclusion or not, only time will tell.