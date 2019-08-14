Antara Kashyap August 14 2019, 2.24 pm August 14 2019, 2.24 pm

The classic 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women is getting a rather star-studded film adaptation. The novel has been adapted to television series and films quite a few times, the most famous being the 1994 adaptation starring Winnona Rider, Kristen Dunst, Christian Bale, and Claire Danes. The older adaptation was directed by Gillian Armstrong. Now, director of the 2017Oscar winning film Lady Bird, has assembled a cast of a highly talented cast, including the lead pair from Lady Bird, for the latest adaptation of the book. The cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Emma Watson, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlan.

Now, the makers of the film have dropped the first trailer and it is a beautiful commentary on the lives of 4 sisters in the 19th century. Little Women is planning to run for Oscars, and the film sure seems to have a good chance of winning quite a few nominations. Saoirse Ronan is ever talented and ever fierce like she was in Lady Bird. It is also important how Emma Watson, who has always been the bigger star thanks to Harry Potter, play the second important sister. Timothee Chalamet is the adorable boy next door, who is in love with Jo (Ronan). Meryl Streep makes an appearance as the grandma who thinks that women are only meant to be married. Ronan's feminist monologue at the end of the trailer is one of the highest points, leaving viewers with the will to watch the film as soon as possible.

Check it out:

In a recent interview, Greta Gerwig said that Little Women was like an autobiography to her. “When you live through a book, it almost becomes the landscape of your inner life,” she said. “It becomes part of you, in a profound way.”