Logan Paul slams KSI for ‘degrading women’ ahead of their YouTube boxing match

First published: July 29, 2018 12:09 PM IST | Updated: July 29, 2018 12:10 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

The YouTube boxing match between Logan Paul and KSI is nearing its date i.e. August 25. Both the fighters meet up for a heated debate which gives rise to a ‘name-calling session’. This meeting comes right after the press meet wherein Logan stormed off the stage as KSI commented on his family and girlfriend.

So, as the conversation moved, KSI was pretty critical of Logan’s YouTube content, especially his earlier controversies that have made him a ‘hated’ man online. KSI, confessed that he will knock down Paul when the day arrives. Says KSI, “Oh yeh, I'm going to knock him out. 100%. He's getting knocked out, and it's not going to be pretty. And you're going to be worried. You're going to get in the fight and realize, 'oh, this is a fight, this is happening. Can I handle this guy? No I can't...”

On the other side, as well-known YouTube vlogger Casey Neistat questioned Logan around his controversies, he replied, “The 'brand' that I was at the time, was just all around insensitive. And that is the person that I am no longer trying to become and will no longer represent on the vlogs...”

He even slams KSI for his misogynistic comments and says, “This year I’m learning from my mistakes, and honestly JJ [KSI] I’m disappointed that you haven’t for six years. Please, stop objectifying women – especially my girlfriend. So you talk about my girl like she’s a piece of meat, but you know women have a choice right, and they don’t like those comments. I feel you should have learnt that from six years ago. You know what I’m talking about, right? When you were disgusting to women.”

