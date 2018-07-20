Loki faked his death in Infinity Wars? New theories suggests his return in Avengers 4

Avengers: Infinity War, was this year’s most awaited movie of the year and it surely didn’t disappoint us. Well, the directors Joe & Anthony Russo weren’t kidding when they said that the stakes would be sky-high in the film and introduced Thanos in the most effective manner as they opened the movie with a death. The scene then moves to Thanos fighting Loki and Thor. The fight ends with Thanos killing Loki and making him the most formidable villain the Avengers have ever faced.

There are many theories doing the rounds on social platforms stating that Loki made it out alive and will make a return in next year’s Avengers 4. According to a highly detailed Reddit post, “Loki is right handed. If you look, in movies since Thor 1 to Avengers 1 to Ragnarok, he wields with his right hand.”

“He holds weapons with his right and the sceptre in Avengers with his right. There are two occasions he uses his left hand (that I’ve found). One, when he fakes his own death in Dark World. You can find him holding the dagger with his left hand during the entire scene. Two, when he stabs Thanos.”

All these theories have been doing the rounds because of Loki’s reputation as the God of Mischief, and the fact that he has returned from the dead before. In addition, pictures of Tom Hiddleston in full Loki garb, have been leaked from the sets of Avengers 4, suggesting a return in some form. Although the scene being shot appears to be a re-imagining of the Battle of New York from the first film.

Hiddleston said at the recent ACE Comic Con that, “ (when he) came to shoot the scene in Infinity War, I think it’s very powerful he calls himself an Odinson, and that closes the whole journey of Loki and what he can do. It [Loki’s death] set the stakes up emotionally. It takes the stakes up dramatically. You know that Thanos is someone who’s more dangerous than anyone we’ve seen before.”

Is Loki alive or are these theories fake? We will only get to know once the next instalment of Avengers makes it to the theatres.