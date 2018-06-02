LOL! Katy Perry drops a very cheeky comment on boyfriend Orlando’s Instagram post

Katy Perry is lusting over boyfriend Orlando Bloom crazily and her recent comment on one of his Instagram posts was enough to let the world know. The 33-year-old singer of Teenage Dream had shared a post promoting his current West End play Killer Joe.

We don’t know whether Katy, intentionally or unintentionally, posted this cheeky comment on Orlando’s post, but she later regretted it. She went all ‘oopsy’ by saying that she actually meant to send it on private chat to her beau. But, we caught ya! She posted, “I need a season pass for that ass.” And immediately covered it up with another comment that stated, “Oops I meant to send that to you privately.”

Here, have a look:

It was just last week that some candids of Bloom performing a nude scene in a play went viral and his bare butt was all over social media. So yes, he is no stranger to being nude in public, but we’re still having a good laugh over the comment by Katy.

Right now, Orlando is based in London featuring in the West End production while Katy is on the European schedule of her Witness world tour which will be concluding in August with the final show in New Zealand.