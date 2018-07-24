Lord of the Rings star Orlando Bloom takes a power nap in a public park!

Orlando Bloom, who is most popularly known for his role as Legolas in Lord of the Rings and Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean, was recently in Vancouver to film scenes for his upcoming time-travel drama Needle in a Timestack. But looks like his packed schedule must have caught up with him as the actor was spotted taking a power nap in a public park on Thursday.

Picture Credits: mirror.co.uk

The 41-year-old was shooting along with co-star Frieda Pinto when he appeared to doze off, while sitting in a park, in between his shoot. The same day was also the Hollywood actor’s final day of shooting for the time-travel drama. In fact, he had taken a break from performing in his London play Killer Joe, for the last day of shoot. This is the same play for which he stripped stark naked for a sequence.

Looks like Orlando was transported to his own world of Lord of The Rings.

The handsome hunk married model Miranda Kerr in 2010 and the two had a little boy called Flynn a year later. The pair separated in 2013.

In the month of May, the actor gushed over his relationship with pop star Katy Perry, who is currently travelling the world on her Witness tour.